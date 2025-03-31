Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU/Central Asia: Authorities must safeguard civil society space for genuine progress

By Amnesty International
Protecting human rights and safeguarding civil society in Central Asian countries must be at the heart of the first ever EU-Central Asia Summit, scheduled to take place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on 3-4 April, Amnesty International said today. “Central Asia stands at a pivotal moment as the European Union seeks to deepen its political and economic […] The post EU/Central Asia: Authorities must safeguard civil society space for genuine progress appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
