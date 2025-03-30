Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘It is a seriously difficult role and only getting harder’: school principals speak about stress, violence and abuse in their jobs

By Paul Kidson, Senior Lecturer in Educational Leadership, Australian Catholic University
Herb Marsh, Distinguished Professor of Educational Psychology, Australian Catholic University
Theresa Dicke, Professor, Institute for Positive Psychology and Education, Australian Catholic University
In a new survey, one principal reported how a major source of distress is parents behaving in an ‘unreasonable manner’.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
