Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thousands are feared dead in Myanmar’s quake. Trump’s USAID cuts will cause even more unnecessary deaths

By Adam Simpson, Senior Lecturer, International Studies, University of South Australia
USAID accounted for a third of Myanmar’s foreign aid last year. Now, this funding is gone as the country grapples with a devastating earthquake.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As Trinidad & Tobago’s Court of Appeal reverses buggery law ruling, does the colonial grip persist?
~ A Sydney ‘dark romance’ author is charged with producing child sex abuse material. How do we police books in Australia?
~ What users need to know about privacy and data after 23andMe’s bankruptcy filing
~ ‘Everyday discrimination’ linked to increased anxiety and depression across all groups of Americans
~ A new natural history GCSE is welcome – but climate change needs to be part of the whole curriculum
~ Why we love the escapism of apocalyptic dramas
~ Being hated worked for Just Stop Oil
~ US’s new ‘America First’ intelligence approach downplays Russia and ignores climate change
~ Chewing gum: another way for microplastics to enter your body?
~ Senegal sees French troops depart as west Africa reassesses colonial ties
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter