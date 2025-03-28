Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What users need to know about privacy and data after 23andMe’s bankruptcy filing

By Aileen Editha, PhD Candidate in Law, Queen's University, Ontario
The possibility of new ownership over 23andMe has some customers concerned about how their sensitive genetic information will be handled in the future.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
