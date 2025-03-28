Chewing gum: another way for microplastics to enter your body?
By Michael Richardson, Professor of Animal Development, Leiden University
Meiru Wang, Postdoctoral Researcher at Leiden University, Associate Scientist II at Stowers Institute, Developmental Biology, Molecular Biology and Nanotoxicology, Leiden University
We are riddled with microplastics. It is in our bloodstream, in our lungs, in our liver – pretty much anywhere you look in the human body, you will find minuscule bits of plastic.
And there are many ways for us to ingest, inhale or otherwise absorb these tiny fragments. For example, a single plastic teabag sheds over 10 billion microplastic particles into a cup of tea.
And if you redecorate your home and sand down the old paintwork, the plastic binders in the paint can release…
