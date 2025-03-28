Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Senegal sees French troops depart as west Africa reassesses colonial ties

By Ezenwa E. Olumba, Doctoral Research Fellow, Conflict, Violence, & Terrorism Research Centre, Royal Holloway University of London
France has handed over control to the Senegalese government of two military bases in Senegal’s capital, Dakar that it has used for decades. The move follows an announcement in late 2024 by Senegal’s president, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, that all foreign troops would be required to leave the country.

“Senegal is an independent country, a sovereign nation, and sovereignty does not allow for the presence of foreign military bases,” Faye told Agence…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Everyday discrimination’ linked to increased anxiety and depression across all groups of Americans
~ A new natural history GCSE is welcome – but climate change needs to be part of the whole curriculum
~ Why we love the escapism of apocalyptic dramas
~ Being hated worked for Just Stop Oil
~ US’s new ‘America First’ intelligence approach downplays Russia and ignores climate change
~ Chewing gum: another way for microplastics to enter your body?
~ White snus: why ‘tobacco free’ doesn’t mean risk free
~ The spring clock change may affect your mind and body longer than you realise
~ Tourists are cancelling trips to the US – here’s how this could affect its economy
~ Turkey is an incredibly powerful broker in the current world crisis, and a masterful negotiator
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter