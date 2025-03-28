We analyzed racial justice statements from the 500 largest US companies and found that DEI officials really did have an influence
By Donald T. Tomaskovic-Devey, Professor of Sociology and Director of the Center for Employment Equity, UMass Amherst
Jorge Quesada Velazco, Ph.D. in Economics, UMass Amherst
Kevin L. Young, Professor of Economics, UMass Amherst
Only 1 in 5 Fortune 500 companies made strong racial justice commitments in response to the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. Those companies were more likely to have DEI staff.
© The Conversation
- Friday, March 28, 2025