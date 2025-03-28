Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We analyzed racial justice statements from the 500 largest US companies and found that DEI officials really did have an influence

By Donald T. Tomaskovic-Devey, Professor of Sociology and Director of the Center for Employment Equity, UMass Amherst
Jorge Quesada Velazco, Ph.D. in Economics, UMass Amherst
Kevin L. Young, Professor of Economics, UMass Amherst
Only 1 in 5 Fortune 500 companies made strong racial justice commitments in response to the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. Those companies were more likely to have DEI staff.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
