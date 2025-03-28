Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan: Put Rights at Center of Border Deal

By Human Rights Watch
Top left: The wreckage of a Tajik ambulance that was attacked near a bridge by the Kyrgyz-Tajik border in Chorbog, on September 16, 2022.© 2022 Jean-Baptiste Gallopin/Human Rights Watch. © 2022 Jean-Baptiste Gallopin/Human Rights Watch. Top right: The courtyard of the house of an 83-year-old woman from Khistevarz (Tajikistan), who was killed on September 16, 2022, when an artillery shell hit the house. © 2022 Jean-Baptiste Gallopin/Human Rights Watch. Bottom left: A man looks at a house damaged during fighting in Batken,…




© Human Rights Watch -
