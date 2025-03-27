Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fitting the ‘missing puzzle pieces’ – research sheds light on the deep history of social change in West Papua

By Dylan Gaffney, Associate Professor of Palaeolithic Archaeology, University of Oxford
Marlin Tolla, Researcher in Archaeology, Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional (BRIN)
Archaeologists show some of the first people to settle the ancient continent of Sahul arrived on the shores of present-day West Papua, some 50,000 years ago.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
