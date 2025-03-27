Fitting the ‘missing puzzle pieces’ – research sheds light on the deep history of social change in West Papua
By Dylan Gaffney, Associate Professor of Palaeolithic Archaeology, University of Oxford
Marlin Tolla, Researcher in Archaeology, Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional (BRIN)
Archaeologists show some of the first people to settle the ancient continent of Sahul arrived on the shores of present-day West Papua, some 50,000 years ago.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 27, 2025