Human Rights Observatory

Can Peter Dutton flip Labor voters to rewrite electoral history? It might just work

By Mark Kenny, Professor, Australian Studies Institute, Australian National University
The combative opposition leader has continued to focus on prising suburbanites away from Labor with a relentless campaign emphasising the rising cost-of-living.The Conversation


