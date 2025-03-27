Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Albanese calls May 3 election, with cost of living the central battleground

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The election campaign starts with the government and opposition neck and neck – and minority government considered a real possibility.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Labor regains poll lead as election called for May 3
~ Labor’s in with a fighting chance, but must work around an unpopular leader
~ Can Peter Dutton flip Labor voters to rewrite electoral history? It might just work
~ Australia’s embrace of independent political candidates shows there’s no such thing as a safe seat
~ Australians almost never vote out a first-term government. So why is this year’s election looking so tight?
~ View from The Hill: uninspiring leaders, stressed voters and the shadow of Trump make for an uncertain contest
~ Trump is interested in joining the Commonwealth. It’s not up to him – or even the king
~ Manifesto, theory, rant: Yumna Kassab’s ‘post-novels’ have a bit of everything
~ Japan’s ‘Hostage Justice’ Survivors Urge Legal Reforms at Diet
~ Signal-gate security blunder overshadows Black Sea ceasefire
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter