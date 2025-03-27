Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The battle for Khartoum: tracking Sudan’s war over two years

By Kagure Gacheche, Commissioning Editor, East Africa
Sudan has been engulfed in brutal conflict since 15 April 2023, when tensions between the country’s two most powerful military factions erupted into civil war.

The conflict stems from a long-standing power struggle over military control and integration. Fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The anti-Andrew Tate: how youth workers can counteract the impact of masculinity influencers
~ With 23andMe filing for bankruptcy, what happens to consumers’ genetic data?
~ The world is in crisis – what role should our universities play?
~ How Shakespeare can help us put meaning back in money
~ Shoes that can warn you of injuries? How wearable technology is transforming foot care
~ Investment in the Hundred could save UK cricket from a financial sticky wicket
~ The End: philosopher explains new climate-collapse musical using the allegory of Plato’s Cave
~ The US has the power to switch off the UK’s nuclear subs – a big problem as Donald Trump becomes an unreliable partner
~ Why rapid at-home PSA tests for prostate cancer are fast, convenient – and unreliable
~ Energy bills and debt are rising yet again – here are three things that would help vulnerable households
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter