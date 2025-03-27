Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Shakespeare can help us put meaning back in money

By Paul Yachnin, Tomlinson Professor of Shakespeare Studies, McGill University
Laurette Dube, Professor emerita, behavioral economic and convergence sciences, Marketing; James McGill Chair of Consumer and Lifestyle Psychology and Marketing; Founding Chair, McGill Centre for the Convergence of Health and Economics (MCCHE), McGill University
Shakespeare was a social entrepreneur and entertainer in a world riven by crises, and much can be learned from bringing him into conversation with policy today.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The anti-Andrew Tate: how youth workers can counteract the impact of masculinity influencers
~ The battle for Khartoum: tracking Sudan’s war over two years
~ With 23andMe filing for bankruptcy, what happens to consumers’ genetic data?
~ The world is in crisis – what role should our universities play?
~ Shoes that can warn you of injuries? How wearable technology is transforming foot care
~ Investment in the Hundred could save UK cricket from a financial sticky wicket
~ The End: philosopher explains new climate-collapse musical using the allegory of Plato’s Cave
~ The US has the power to switch off the UK’s nuclear subs – a big problem as Donald Trump becomes an unreliable partner
~ Why rapid at-home PSA tests for prostate cancer are fast, convenient – and unreliable
~ Energy bills and debt are rising yet again – here are three things that would help vulnerable households
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter