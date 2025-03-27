How Shakespeare can help us put meaning back in money
By Paul Yachnin, Tomlinson Professor of Shakespeare Studies, McGill University
Laurette Dube, Professor emerita, behavioral economic and convergence sciences, Marketing; James McGill Chair of Consumer and Lifestyle Psychology and Marketing; Founding Chair, McGill Centre for the Convergence of Health and Economics (MCCHE), McGill University
Shakespeare was a social entrepreneur and entertainer in a world riven by crises, and much can be learned from bringing him into conversation with policy today.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 27, 2025