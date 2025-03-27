Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Shoes that can warn you of injuries? How wearable technology is transforming foot care

By Craig Gwynne, Senior Lecturer in Podiatry, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Your feet work hard every day supporting your body, absorbing impact and adapting to different surfaces. But they often get ignored until something goes wrong.

Imagine your shoes alerting you to foot injuries before you feel any pain, or your socks warning you about the risk of an ulcer before symptoms even appear. This is the promise of new wearable foot technology.

About one in five adults in middle and old age experiences foot pain,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
