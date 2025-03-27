Investment in the Hundred could save UK cricket from a financial sticky wicket
By Robbie Millar, Lecturer, Academy of Sport, Sheffield Hallam University
Dan Plumley, Principal Lecturer in Sport Finance, Sheffield Hallam University
Cricket is an old sport that has evolved over centuries. But 2025 is shaping up to be a historic – and lucrative – year for the game in England and Wales.
For the first time, private equity investment has entered the domestic game, changing the business structure of professional cricket forever. The source of this corporate interest – worth around £550 million – is the league of eight teams known as the Hundred.
- Thursday, March 27, 2025