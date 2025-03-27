Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The US has the power to switch off the UK’s nuclear subs – a big problem as Donald Trump becomes an unreliable partner

By Becky Alexis-Martin, Peace Studies and International Development, University of Bradford
Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently boarded one of the UK’s four nuclear-armed submarines for a photo call as part of his attempts to demonstrate the UK’s defence capabilities as tensions with Russia continue.

However, Starmer faces a problem. The submarine, and the rest of the UK’s nuclear fleet, is heavily reliant on the US as an operating partner. And at a time when the US becomes an increasingly unreliable partner under the leadership of an entirely transactional president, this is not ideal. The US can, if it chooses, effectively switch off the UK’s nuclear deterrent.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The anti-Andrew Tate: how youth workers can counteract the impact of masculinity influencers
~ The battle for Khartoum: tracking Sudan’s war over two years
~ With 23andMe filing for bankruptcy, what happens to consumers’ genetic data?
~ The world is in crisis – what role should our universities play?
~ How Shakespeare can help us put meaning back in money
~ Shoes that can warn you of injuries? How wearable technology is transforming foot care
~ Investment in the Hundred could save UK cricket from a financial sticky wicket
~ The End: philosopher explains new climate-collapse musical using the allegory of Plato’s Cave
~ Why rapid at-home PSA tests for prostate cancer are fast, convenient – and unreliable
~ Energy bills and debt are rising yet again – here are three things that would help vulnerable households
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter