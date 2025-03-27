Tolerance.ca
Why rapid at-home PSA tests for prostate cancer are fast, convenient – and unreliable

By Dipa Kamdar, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice, Kingston University
A recent BBC investigation questioned the accuracy of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) self-tests – rapid at-home tests for men worried about prostate cancer. The BBC analysed five of these tests using one blood sample and found varying results: one positive, three negative, and one unreadable.

PSA blood tests measures levels of PSA, a protein produced by the prostate gland. All men have some PSA in their blood but a raised level can suggest a problem with the prostate, including cancer.

In the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
