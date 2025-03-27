Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Energy bills and debt are rising yet again – here are three things that would help vulnerable households

By Elaine Robinson, Research Associate, Centre for Research in Social Policy, Loughborough University
Energy prices are rising faster than benefits, wages or pensions, meaning the amount that UK households owe to energy suppliers – their energy debt – is also likely to grow.

On April 1 2025, the energy price cap, which is the maximum amount suppliers can charge, will rise by 6.4%. This is the third consecutive quarterly increase, and a rise of 9.4% compared with the limit set the previous April, which amounts to an increase of £159 on the typical bill.

Meanwhile, benefits such as universal credit are…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The anti-Andrew Tate: how youth workers can counteract the impact of masculinity influencers
~ The battle for Khartoum: tracking Sudan’s war over two years
~ With 23andMe filing for bankruptcy, what happens to consumers’ genetic data?
~ The world is in crisis – what role should our universities play?
~ How Shakespeare can help us put meaning back in money
~ Shoes that can warn you of injuries? How wearable technology is transforming foot care
~ Investment in the Hundred could save UK cricket from a financial sticky wicket
~ The End: philosopher explains new climate-collapse musical using the allegory of Plato’s Cave
~ The US has the power to switch off the UK’s nuclear subs – a big problem as Donald Trump becomes an unreliable partner
~ Why rapid at-home PSA tests for prostate cancer are fast, convenient – and unreliable
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter