Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso: Journalists Arrested in Media Clampdown

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Guezouma Sanogo (L) and Boukari Ouoba. © Private Read a text description of this image Guezouma Sanogo (L) and Boukari Ouoba. (Nairobi) – Burkina Faso’s military junta arrested three journalists on March 24, 2025, for reporting on the government crackdown on the media, Human Rights Watch said today.  The authorities arrested Guezouma Sanogo and Boukari Ouoba, respectively president and vice president of the Burkina Faso’s Journalists Association (Association des journalistes du Burkina), and Luc Pagbelguem, journalist at the private television station BF1,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
