Human Rights Observatory

UN rights body sounds the alarm over South Sudan crisis

The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan issued an alert on Thursday over the rapidly escalating crisis in the country, calling for urgent coordinated action to protect civilians and preserve the 2018 peace deal that ended five years of civil war. 


