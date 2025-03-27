Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Systematic attacks and relentless crackdown on Baloch activists must end

By Amnesty International
Responding to the unlawful detention and harassment of Baloch activists in Quetta and Karachi over the past week in Pakistan, Babu Ram Pant, Deputy Regional Director for South Asia at Amnesty International, said: “The Pakistani authorities’ relentless crackdown on Baloch activists over the last week and continued detention of several protesters and Baloch activists, including […] The post Pakistan: Systematic attacks and relentless crackdown on Baloch activists must end appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
