Ecological disruptions are a risk to national security
By Bradley J. Cardinale, Professor, Ecosystem Science and Management, Penn State
Emmett Duffy, Chief Scientist, Tennenbaum Marine Observatories Network and MarineGEO, Smithsonian Environmental Research Center, Smithsonian Institution
Rod Schoonover, Adjunct Professor, School of Foreign Service, Georgetown University
When the natural environment is stretched beyond its ability to meet basic human needs for food, clean air, drinkable water and shelter, it is not just a humanitarian concern for the world community. Research shows that these crises are a matter of national security for the U.S. and other countries.
- Thursday, March 27, 2025