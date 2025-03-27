Wild marmots’ social networks reveal controversial evolutionary theory in action
By Conner Philson, Executive Director, UCSB Natural Reserve System, University of California, Santa Barbara
Daniel T. Blumstein, Professor of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, University of California, Los Angeles
Multilevel selection is a controversial concept originally proposed by Darwin. A new study found evidence for it in the wild in a group of marmots scientists have been observing for more than 60 years.
- Thursday, March 27, 2025