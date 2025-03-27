Tolerance.ca
US stands on the brink of a constitutional crisis as Donald Trump takes on America’s legal system

By Anne Richardson Oakes, Associate Professor and Director: Centre for American Legal Studies, Birmingham City University
If the US Supreme Court rules any of Donald Trump’s executive orders unconstitutional then the scene is set for a confrontation.The Conversation


