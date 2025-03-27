Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nicaragua: UN Rights Council Should Renew Experts’ Mandate

By Human Rights Watch
Members of the Group of Human Rights Experts on Nicaragua hold a press conference during the 58th Human Rights Council session at the UN's European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 26, 2025. © 2025 Til Buergy/Keystone via AP (Geneva) – The United Nations Human Rights Council should extend the mandate of the Group of Human Rights Experts on Nicaragua for an additional two years, Human Rights Watch said today. This renewal is crucial as the government of co-Presidents Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo intensifies its repression.The UN Human Rights Council established the group…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Pakistan: Systematic attacks and relentless crackdown on Baloch activists must end
~ Grattan on Friday: an ‘arms race’ of promises as prime minister set to call election
~ Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro will stand trial over alleged coup attempt
~ Guinea-Bissau’s political crisis: a nation on the brink of authoritarianism
~ Losing your job is bad for your health, but there are things you can do to minimize the harm
~ Ecological disruptions are a risk to national security
~ Wild marmots’ social networks reveal controversial evolutionary theory in action
~ Signal is not the place for top secret communications, but it might be the right choice for you – a cybersecurity expert on what to look for in a secure messaging app
~ What ‘The White Lotus’ gets wrong about the meaning and goals of common Buddhist practices
~ Women are reclaiming their place in baseball
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter