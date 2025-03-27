Tolerance.ca
Egypt: More than 30,000 demand release of student Oqba Hashad after nearly six years of arbitrary detention

By Amnesty International
The Egyptian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Oqba Hashad, an Egyptian student who has been held in prolonged pre-trial detention for nearly six years solely as punishment for his brother’s human rights activism, Amnesty International said today. This demand is amplified by a significant surge in global support, evidenced by the nearly 33,000 petition […] The post Egypt: More than 30,000 demand release of student Oqba Hashad after nearly six years of arbitrary detention appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
