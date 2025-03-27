Tolerance.ca
Serbia: BIRN journalists targeted with Pegasus spyware

By Amnesty International
Two journalists from Balkan Investigative Reporting Network (BIRN), an award-winning Serbian network of investigative journalists, were targeted with NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware last month, a new Amnesty International investigation reveals.    Journalists Bogdana (not her real name) and Jelena Veljkovic received suspicious messages on the Viber messaging app from an unknown Serbian number linked to Telekom […] The post Serbia: BIRN journalists targeted with Pegasus spyware  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
