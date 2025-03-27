Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Anti-war activist Maria Ponomarenko’s prison sentence extended in escalating repression

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the Shipunovsky District Court ruling to extend the six-year sentence of Maria Ponomarenko, Russian journalist and anti-war activist, for speaking out against Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Natalia Zviagina, Amnesty International’s Russia Director, said: “The Russian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Maria Ponomarenko. Sentencing her to six years imprisonment for merely speaking […] The post Russia: Anti-war activist Maria Ponomarenko’s prison sentence extended in escalating repression appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


