How Australia’s government is spending less on consultants – and trying to rebuild the public service
By Emmanuel Josserand, Enseignant-chercheur, Pôle Léonard de Vinci
Andrew Sturdy, Chair in Organisation and Management, University of Bristol
Emmanuel Josserand, Professor of Management, EMLV, Paris and Adjunct Fellow, Institute for Sustainable Futures, UTS, University of Technology Sydney
The post-Covid era has been marked by a global crackdown on government spending on consultants. This phenomenon hasn’t only concerned France, where the “McKinsey-gate” episode concerning President Emmanuel Macron’s 2017 campaign for the Élysée led to a Senate inquiry and spending cuts.
Public debates, government inquiries and new laws emerged in many countries, including the UK, US, Canada, New Zealand, Germany…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 27, 2025