Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do any non-drug treatments help back pain? Here’s what the evidence says

By Rodrigo Rossi Nogueira Rizzo, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Neuroscience Research Australia
Aidan Cashin, NHMRC Emerging Leadership Fellow, Neuroscience Research Australia
A new review shows bed rest is unlikely to help your back pain. The treatments that work can depend on how long your pain has lasted.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Korea/Israel/OPT: HD Hyundai machinery used in West Bank demolitions
~ In Turkey, a controversial law on cybersecurity is widely seen as yet another censorship tool
~ Humans are bad at reading dogs’ emotions – but we can learn to do better
~ Australia may no longer be a ‘deputy sheriff’, but its reliance on the US has only grown deeper since 2000
~ New sentencing laws will drive NZ’s already high imprisonment rates – and budgets – even higher
~ Foreign aid cuts could mean 10 million more HIV infections by 2030 – and almost 3 million extra deaths
~ Defence spending: our research shows how Australia can stop buying weapons for the wars of the past
~ Happy dogs make happy humans, and 9 other reasons science says dogs need to chew
~ UK Imposes Sanctions on Four Sri Lankans for Alleged War Crimes
~ Sudan: Rights chief deplores deadly army strikes on North Darfur market
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter