Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Defence spending: our research shows how Australia can stop buying weapons for the wars of the past

By Pi-Shen Seet, Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Edith Cowan University
Anton Klarin, Senior Lecturer in the School of Management and Marketing, Curtin University
Janice Jones, Associate Professor, College of Business, Government and Law, Flinders University
Mike Johnstone, Security Researcher, Associate Professor in Resilient Systems, Edith Cowan University
Violetta Wilk, Senior Lecturer & Researcher in Digital Marketing, Edith Cowan University
Australia is spending more on defence – but without money going to AI, cybersecurity and space technology our military risks being stuck in the past.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Korea/Israel/OPT: HD Hyundai machinery used in West Bank demolitions
~ In Turkey, a controversial law on cybersecurity is widely seen as yet another censorship tool
~ Humans are bad at reading dogs’ emotions – but we can learn to do better
~ Australia may no longer be a ‘deputy sheriff’, but its reliance on the US has only grown deeper since 2000
~ New sentencing laws will drive NZ’s already high imprisonment rates – and budgets – even higher
~ Foreign aid cuts could mean 10 million more HIV infections by 2030 – and almost 3 million extra deaths
~ Do any non-drug treatments help back pain? Here’s what the evidence says
~ Happy dogs make happy humans, and 9 other reasons science says dogs need to chew
~ UK Imposes Sanctions on Four Sri Lankans for Alleged War Crimes
~ Sudan: Rights chief deplores deadly army strikes on North Darfur market
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter