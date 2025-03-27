Defence spending: our research shows how Australia can stop buying weapons for the wars of the past
By Pi-Shen Seet, Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Edith Cowan University
Anton Klarin, Senior Lecturer in the School of Management and Marketing, Curtin University
Janice Jones, Associate Professor, College of Business, Government and Law, Flinders University
Mike Johnstone, Security Researcher, Associate Professor in Resilient Systems, Edith Cowan University
Violetta Wilk, Senior Lecturer & Researcher in Digital Marketing, Edith Cowan University
Australia is spending more on defence – but without money going to AI, cybersecurity and space technology our military risks being stuck in the past.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 26, 2025