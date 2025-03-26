Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK Imposes Sanctions on Four Sri Lankans for Alleged War Crimes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Then-Sri Lankan army chief Gen. Shavendra Silva during an event at the army headquarters in Colombo, February 3, 2020. © 2020 REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte The United Kingdom government has advanced accountability in Sri Lanka by imposing sanctions on four men implicated in atrocities during the country’s civil war. The 1983-2009 conflict between the separatist Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and the Sri Lankan government involved widespread human rights abuses and war crimes by both sides, but successive Sri Lankan governments have sought to cover up violations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
