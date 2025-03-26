Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: Rights chief deplores deadly army strikes on North Darfur market

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has again called for greater protection of civilians in war-torn Sudan following deadly army airstrikes in North Darfur earlier this week. 


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ecuador: Justice has failed the Warriors for the Amazon, but their fight continues
~ Dominican Republic: The fight against racism must be respected and protected by the authorities
~ Donald Trump’s ‘chilling effect’ on free speech and dissent is threatening US democracy
~ How two recent productions of Oedipus offer different meanings through the role of the chorus
~ Global population data is in crisis – here’s why that matters
~ Humans are bad at reading dogs’ emotions – but we can do learn to do better
~ Britons increasingly trust each other – but trust in politicians has slumped since the pandemic
~ Why eating yoghurt regularly could lower your risk of bowel cancer
~ Trump’s America is facing an Andrew Jackson moment – and it’s bad news for the constitution
~ Electric cars are going mainstream – Elon Musk won’t change that
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter