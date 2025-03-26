Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador: Justice has failed the Warriors for the Amazon, but their fight continues

By Amnesty International
On 30 January 2025, Ecuador’s Constitutional Court dismissed an extraordinary action for protection brought by the “Guerreras por la Amazonia” (Warriors for the Amazon). This group of activists, supported by the Union of People Affected by Texaco’s Oil Operations (UDAPT), the “Eliminen los Mecheros, Enciendan la Vida” (Remove the flares, Ignite life) group and their […] The post Ecuador: Justice has failed the Warriors for the Amazon, but their fight continues appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
More
