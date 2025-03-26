Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Dominican Republic: The fight against racism must be respected and protected by the authorities

By Amnesty International
On 21 March, International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, Amnesty International calls on the Dominican authorities to comply with their international obligations to respect and guarantee the right to defend human rights without discriminating against those fighting structural racism in the country. In this regard, Ana Piquer, Americas director at Amnesty International, said: […] The post Dominican Republic: The fight against racism must be respected and protected by the authorities appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
