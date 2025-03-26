Tolerance.ca
Britons increasingly trust each other – but trust in politicians has slumped since the pandemic

By Ben Seyd, Senior Lecturer in Politics, University of Kent
James Weinberg, Senior Lecturer in Political Science, University of Sheffield
One surprise in the early days of the pandemic was people’s increased willingness to trust political authorities. According to the British Social Attitudes survey (BSA), the proportion of people trusting government ministers rose from 15% in 2019 to 23% in 2020. Data from Ipsos MORI showed a similar bounce for trust in government ministers and politicians…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
