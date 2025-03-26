Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s America is facing an Andrew Jackson moment – and it’s bad news for the constitution

By Sean Lang, Visiting Fellow in History, Anglia Ruskin University
Andrew Jackson was the first president to defy the US supreme court. The question is whether Donald Trump will take a leaf out of his book.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
