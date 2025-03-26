Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More than just an animal: Losing a pet deserves more attention and compassion

By Renata Roma, Postdoctoral fellow, Center of Behavioural Sciences and Justice Studies/Pawsitive Connections Lab, University of Saskatchewan
When my dog passed away four years ago, coping with the loss was challenging. I know I am not alone. People turn to their pets when they need comfort and a non-judgmental presence. However, pets have a short life span, and losing a companion animal is a common experience.

Research shows that losing a pet can be as…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Signal chat group affair: unprecedented security breach will seriously damage US international relations
~ Trump’s purported ‘Art of the Deal’ negotiating skills aren’t likely to end the Russia-Ukraine war
~ When Canadian snowbirds don’t flock south, the costs are more than financial
~ Spring statement: defence spending boosted as further disability benefit cuts announced – experts react
~ Trump’s push for AI deregulation could put financial markets at risk
~ Peter Dutton promises $6 billion 12-month halving of petrol and diesel excise
~ Forget booing the anthem, Canada must employ strategic communications to fight Trump’s lies
~ Medetomidine is replacing xylazine in Philly street fentanyl − creating new hurdles for health care providers and drug users
~ With Hooters on the verge of bankruptcy, a psychologist reflects on her time spent studying the servers who work there
~ Mississippi’s education miracle: A model for global literacy reform
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter