Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forget booing the anthem, Canada must employ strategic communications to fight Trump’s lies

By Matthew Hefler, Senior Research Fellow, Center for Statecraft and Strategic Communication, Stockholm School of Economics
In the Canada-U.S. trade war, Canadian officials are facing an American president who excels at creating false narratives. Canada must win the messaging war.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peter Dutton promises $6 billion 12-month halving of petrol and diesel excise
~ Medetomidine is replacing xylazine in Philly street fentanyl − creating new hurdles for health care providers and drug users
~ With Hooters on the verge of bankruptcy, a psychologist reflects on her time spent studying the servers who work there
~ Mississippi’s education miracle: A model for global literacy reform
~ US swing toward autocracy doesn’t have to be permanent – but swinging back to democracy requires vigilance, stamina and elections
~ Trump’s tariffs on Canada and Mexico could spell trouble for distilled spirits
~ From Greenland to Fort Bragg, America is caught in a name game where place names become political tools
~ Politicians’ attacks on immigrants lack solid evidence: New data set the record straight
~ To address the environmental polycrisis, the first step is to demand more honesty
~ Blaming absent dads for the crisis of masculinity is too simplistic – many men want to be more involved
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter