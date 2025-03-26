Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politicians’ attacks on immigrants lack solid evidence: New data set the record straight

By Edward Koning, Associate professor, University of Guelph
Many political debates about immigration and the welfare of immigrants are not accompanied by facts. A new data set can help with that.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peter Dutton promises $6 billion 12-month halving of petrol and diesel excise
~ Forget booing the anthem, Canada must employ strategic communications to fight Trump’s lies
~ Medetomidine is replacing xylazine in Philly street fentanyl − creating new hurdles for health care providers and drug users
~ With Hooters on the verge of bankruptcy, a psychologist reflects on her time spent studying the servers who work there
~ Mississippi’s education miracle: A model for global literacy reform
~ US swing toward autocracy doesn’t have to be permanent – but swinging back to democracy requires vigilance, stamina and elections
~ Trump’s tariffs on Canada and Mexico could spell trouble for distilled spirits
~ From Greenland to Fort Bragg, America is caught in a name game where place names become political tools
~ To address the environmental polycrisis, the first step is to demand more honesty
~ Blaming absent dads for the crisis of masculinity is too simplistic – many men want to be more involved
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter