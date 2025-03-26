Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya’s decision to make maths optional in high school is a bad idea – what should happen instead

By Moses Ngware, Senior Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Kenya’s education ministry announced in March 2025 that mathematics would be an optional subject in senior secondary school, which begins in grade 10. Most students in this grade are aged 15 years. The education minister said the mathematics taught from grade 4 to grade 9 was sufficient for foundational “numeracy literacy”.

The change, in January 2026, is part of a shift to a new education system styled as the competence…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How foreign accents subconsciously shape the way we interact
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Jim Chalmers and Angus Taylor on tax top-ups and budget bottom lines
~ Burundi: The European Fan Palm is a tree species at risk of extinction
~ Fire revival: how Australia’s desert people use ancient wisdom to protect the endangered bilby
~ Can you spot a rip current? Take our 5-minute quiz on Australia’s number-one coastal hazard
~ Diving through time: South Australia’s flooded caves hide a rich megafauna history
~ Scam Factories: The inside story of Southeast Asia’s fraud compounds - Part 1
~ Scam Factories: The inside story of Southeast Asia’s fraud compounds - Part 2
~ Scam Factories: The inside story of Southeast Asia’s fraud compounds - Part 3
~ Colombia: Armed Groups Batter Border Region
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter