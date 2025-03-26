Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Burundi: The European Fan Palm is a tree species at risk of extinction

By Laura
In Burundi, the European Fan Palm, an important tree species in citizens’ lives, has lost an essential part of its life cycle due to a change in the ecological chain.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
