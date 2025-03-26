Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fire revival: how Australia’s desert people use ancient wisdom to protect the endangered bilby

By Rachel Paltridge, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, ecology, The University of Western Australia
Digital Storytelling Team, The Conversation, The Conversation
Mantua Nangala James, Kiwirrkurra Traditional Owner, Indigenous Knowledge
Yukultji Napangati Ward, Kiwirrkurra Traditional Owner, Indigenous Knowledge
A return to traditional Indigenous burning practices in the Gibson and Great Sandy deserts is helping protect the ninu, or greater bilby.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Burundi: The European Fan Palm is a tree species at risk of extinction
~ Can you spot a rip current? Take our 5-minute quiz on Australia’s number-one coastal hazard
~ Diving through time: South Australia’s flooded caves hide a rich megafauna history
~ Scam Factories: The inside story of Southeast Asia’s fraud compounds - Part 1
~ Scam Factories: The inside story of Southeast Asia’s fraud compounds - Part 2
~ Scam Factories: The inside story of Southeast Asia’s fraud compounds - Part 3
~ Colombia: Armed Groups Batter Border Region
~ Zimbabwe: Journalist Held on Baseless Charges
~ Going to the dentist is expensive. Here are 3 things you can do to protect your oral health – and 3 things to avoid
~ Georgia: Drop Repressive ‘Foreign Agents’ Bill
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter