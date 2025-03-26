Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Diving through time: South Australia’s flooded caves hide a rich megafauna history

By Meg M Walker, HDR Candidate, Griffith University
Digital Storytelling Team, The Conversation, The Conversation
Joseph Monks, Adjunct Industry Fellow, Griffith University
Julien Louys, Professor, Griffith University
Scientists have teamed up with cave divers on a perilous mission – to reach exceptional fossils and learn more about Australia’s pastThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
