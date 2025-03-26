Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Going to the dentist is expensive. Here are 3 things you can do to protect your oral health – and 3 things to avoid

By Dileep Sharma, Professor and Head of Discipline - Oral Health, University of Newcastle
Around one in three Australians delayed their visit to a dentist in the last financial year – or didn’t go at all – due to cost.

Given it doesn’t look like dental treatment is being added to Medicare any time soon, what can you do?

Most oral and dental diseases are…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Georgia: Drop Repressive ‘Foreign Agents’ Bill
~ Global: Leaders must unite to resist all who undermine the international legal order, in Ukraine and beyond
~ Non-compete clauses make it too hard to change jobs. Banning them for millions of Australians is a good move
~ The 2025 federal budget fails the millions of voters who want action on Australia’s struggling environment
~ A $33 billion vote-grabber or real relief? Examining the Albanese government’s big housing pledge
~ Is this the right budget for these economic times? We asked 5 experts
~ How Netflix has shaped (and shattered) our content landscape over the past decade – and what comes next
~ Budget delivers cheaper medicines and more bulk billing but leaves out long-term health reform
~ What works to prevent violence against women? Here’s what the evidence says
~ Leak of US military plans on Signal is a classic case of ‘shadow IT’. It shows why security systems need to be easy to use
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter