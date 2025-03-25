Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A $33 billion vote-grabber or real relief? Examining the Albanese government’s big housing pledge

By Ehsan Noroozinejad, Senior Researcher, Urban Transformations Research Centre, Western Sydney University
The Australian housing market is in crisis: soaring prices, increasing rental stress, declining home ownership rates and a growing number of people experiencing homelessness.

In response, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced a $33…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
