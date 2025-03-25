Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Budget delivers cheaper medicines and more bulk billing but leaves out long-term health reform

By Henry Cutler, Professor and Director, Macquarie University Centre for the Health Economy, Macquarie University
Australians will save on the costs of scripts and on GP visits. But the budget doesn’t start the reforms needed to secure the health system’s long-term future.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A $33 billion vote-grabber or real relief? Examining the Albanese government’s big housing pledge
~ Is this the right budget for these economic times? We asked 5 experts
~ How Netflix has shaped (and shattered) our content landscape over the past decade – and what comes next
~ What works to prevent violence against women? Here’s what the evidence says
~ Leak of US military plans on Signal is a classic case of ‘shadow IT’. It shows why security systems need to be easy to use
~ Australia stands firm behind its foreign aid in the budget, but the future remains precarious
~ What makes a good search engine? These 4 models can help you use search in the age of AI
~ Our work and home lives are blending more than ever – how do we navigate this new ‘zigzag’ reality?
~ The collapse of Hudson’s Bay signals a turning point for Canadian legacy retailers
~ Maritime truce would end a sorry war on the waves for Russia that set back its naval power ambitions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter