Human Rights Observatory

The collapse of Hudson’s Bay signals a turning point for Canadian legacy retailers

By Xiaodan Pan, Associate Professor, John Molson School of Business, Concordia University
Martin Dresner, Professor, Logistics, Business and Public Policy, University of Maryland
Ruifeng Wang, PhD Student in Supply Chain Management, University of Maryland
Hudson’s Bay Company has begun liquidating all but six of its stores. After the 352-year-old retailer filed for creditor protection amid mounting debt and operational losses in early March, a court gave it permission to start the liquidation process.

Founded in 1670 as a fur-trading enterprise, Hudson’s…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
