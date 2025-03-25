Protecting salmon farming at the expense of the environment – another step backwards for Australia’s nature laws
By Phillipa C. McCormack, Future Making Fellow, Environment Institute, University of Adelaide
Justine Bell-James, Professor, TC Beirne School of Law, The University of Queensland
After shelving plans to reform Australia’s nature laws, the prime minister wants to walk back existing protections with new legislation introduced this week.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 25, 2025