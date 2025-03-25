Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Constitutional Declaration Risks Endangering Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Syria's interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, center, prepares to sign a constitutional declaration for Syria in Damascus, on March 13, 2025. © 2025 Omar Albam/AP Photo (Beirut) – Syria’s newly approved constitutional declaration, meant to govern the country’s transitional phase, concentrates power in the executive and could undermine the independence of the judiciary, Human Rights Watch said today. The declaration, endorsed by interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa on March 13, 2025, grants the president significant authority, including over judicial and legislative…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
